THE timeless story of “The Wizard of Oz” will be brought to life by ANTS (Actors of North Tawton Society, and including Young ANTS), from May 31 to June 3.
Written by John Morley and in association with NODA, this musical production is a lively one, full of many of the Oz songs, and a fair few more!
It features a team of talented actors, singers, dancers and backstage crew.
The story begins as Dorothy meets the wonderful Munchkins somewhere over the rainbow.
As she travels through the Merry Ol’ Land of Oz, Dorothy meets the Tinman, Scarecrow and Lion.
Guided by the Nice Witch, the four friends head along the yellow brick road to paradise city to meet the great and powerful Oz.
Can Dorothy beat off the Wicked Witch of the West, with a little help from her friends? Will Glinda be able to help Dorothy defy gravity and return home?
The Green Guardian and her Emeralders are determined to make this the greatest show ever, so go along and enjoy this family-friendly production.
Performances will take place in North Tawton Town Hall and doors open half-an-hour before the performance time.
Dates and times are: Wednesday, May 31, 7.30pm; Thursday, June 1, 7.30pm; Friday, June 2, 7.30pm; Saturday, June 3, 2pm; Saturday, June 3, 7.30pm.
Tickets are available to buy from North Tawton Post Office and online at: ticketsource.co.uk/ants/e-yxqvr .
Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £5 for children up to age 12.
The director is Lisle Purchase, with Twiggy Lake as technical director.
Sarah Ruby is producer, with Sadie Moden as musical director.