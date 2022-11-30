A CENTURY ago, 7 Dolvin Road was occupied by Thomas Northcott. Why might he have had a particular familiarity with ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’?
Even today, in a country where relatively few people attend church, everyone can recognise the tune of this hymn, but have little awareness of its complex back story.
The lyrics were dashed off by a country curate in Yorkshire in 1865, with the intention of inspiring children as they sang the hymn walking along as part of a religious parade. The lyrics were originally set to a melody, ‘St Albans’, from a Haydn symphony and the words and music were published in the 1868 edition of Hymns Ancient and Modern.
Three years later, the composer Arthur Sullivan (of Gilbert and Sullivan fame), while staying at the country home of a friend in Sussex, put together a new melody for the hymn which he called ‘St Gertrude’ (named after his hostess), which was published in 1871. This particular marriage of words and tune was considered highly controversial – deemed as conveying strong nationalistic and militaristic overtones, in contrast to its original tune.
In 1878 the Christian Mission, developed by William and Catherine Booth, changed its name to the Salvation Army and, soon after, their band embraced the hymn to marshal support for their social and religious agenda. It was the coming together of the words, the tune and the once ubiquitous presence of Salvation Army bands on street corners, that imprinted the hymn on so many people’s consciousness.
In 1891 Thomas Northcott was residing at 4 Quarry Cottages in Lewtrenchard, working as a gardener, and employed by the owner of the manor, the Rev Sabine Baring Gould, the country curate and author of Onward Christian Soldiers. By 1911 Thomas had moved to 7 Dolvin Road, Tavistock, and the census of that year notes his personal occupation as ‘Gardener to Gentleman’.
This story was researched by the TASS ‘What’s Their Story’ team who are investigating the lives of the residents of Dolvin Road.
