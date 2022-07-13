Thousands for support group
Wednesday 27th July 2022 4:00 pm
Share
One of Community Links’ coffee mornings (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton Town Council has granted the community interest group Community Links a grant of £2,250 to cover the cost of the Okehampton Coffee Group.
The community group originally asked for a grant of £5,000 for the cost of the Refresh Cafe venue hire but this was not granted.
Instead Councillor Marsh suggested that the council grant the group half of its requested sum so that it could continue supporting residents in and around Okehampton.
Community Links provides support services for families and individuals and offers music education for children.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |