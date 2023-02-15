THREE people have appeared in court charged with trying to bring tobacco, drugs and phones into Dartmoor Prison.
Ricky James Gibson, aged 30, whose address was given as Channings Wood Prison, and Talon William Snelson, aged 33, whose address was also given as Channings Wood Prison, along with Ben Williams, aged 24, of South Brent, faced three charges each at South and West Devon Magistrates' Court.
They are charged with bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying: 48.67 grams of 4F-MDMB-BUTICA (Synthetic Cannabinoid) – Class C Drug, 88 Pregabalin Tablets – Class C Drug, 150 Oxymetholone Tablets – Class C Drug into Dartmoor prison.
They are also charged with bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying: 10 mobile phones, 8 SIM cards, 9 mobile phone cables and a HUWAWEI Wi-Fi dongle into Dartmoor prison.
All three face the charge of bringing, throwing or otherwise conveying a large quantity of loose tobacco which had been prescribed.
Gibson and Snelson were sent for trial at Plymouth Crown Court on March 20 and were granted unconditional bail. The court records they either pleaded not guilty or did not indicate a plea.
The case against Williams was adjourned to February 14 when he was due to appear before Plymouth District Magistrates' Court.