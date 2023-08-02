Devon charity Hospiscare has joined forces with Adventure Okehampton to offer thrill-seekers the opportunity to abseil 110 feet off the Meldon Viaduct next month.
Taking place on the weekend of Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September, those aged 12 and over are welcome to sign up to complete the challenge on either day with a pledge to fundraise for Hospiscare.
On both days, there are windows scheduled for 9am, 12pm and 3pm with up to 16 participants in each three hour session, all of whom will be briefed and prepared by the Okehampton Adventure team.
Family and friends can accompany abseilers to support and spectate and the Hospiscare is currently arranging an event photographer.
Upon signing up, participants are given a welcome pack with all the relevant information about the event.
Tori Vince, events manager for Hospiscare, said: “We wanted to put on a different event, having previously hosted an abseil at Canonteign Falls, but in a new location. The views from Meldon Viaduct are absolutely stunning. There’s no surface to guide yourself down though — it’s literally just a drop!
“We’ve had quite a mix of brave and creative people already taking interest and signing up. The youngest we’ve had so far is 16, with someone else in their 80s! Others have got in touch asking about how big the drop is, how the process works, fundraising advice, checking details and asking if they need to do any training, which they don’t, all they need is to be fit and healthy.”
To sign up, head to: https://shorturl.at/fpsKW