As Bonfire Night approaches, health and safety experts have issued advice to stay safe this autumn to prevent accidents and injuries during firework displays.
Experts stress that fireworks can be extremely dangerous if not managed correctly and urge members of the public to ensure those responsible for firework displays know how to handle the explosives safely.
Dr Richard Anderson, from High Speed Training, an online safety course provider, said: “The risks associated with fireworks, bonfires, and even sparklers are significant, but they are also manageable. We urge anyone hosting a display to follow the Firework Code meticulously. Simple steps like planning your display, keeping a safe distance, supervising children, and never returning to a lit firework are essential to prevent devastating injuries."
Tips to keep yourself safe
- Only buy fireworks with a UKCA or CE mark from licensed sellers
- Keep them in a closed, fireproof box and take them out one at a time
- Read and follow the manufacturers instructions
- Light at arm’s length using a taper or safety lighter, not matches, and stand back immediately
- Never return to a lit firework
- Keep spectators well back
- Choose a clear site to build the bonfire
- Check for wildlife and pets in the vicinity or under the pile before lighting
- Only use domestic firelighters to light the bonfire, not petrol or other flammable liquids
- Have water nearby
- Never leave a bonfire unattended
- Ensure the bonfire is extinguished completely after the event
- Do not give sparklers to children under five
- Wear gloves when holding sparklers
- Supervise children closely
- Do not wave sparklers near other people
- Use water to extinguish sparklers after use
