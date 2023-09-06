THE Tom Cobley Tavern in Spreyton has not only been awarded Exeter and East Devon CAMRA Branch Cider Pub of the Year (CPOTY) 2023; it has now also been judged and presented with the regional CAMRA award for the South West region thus giving it a fantastic double achievement.
The Tom Cobley Tavern is no stranger to such awards having previously won Exeter and East Devon Cider Pub of the Year in 2013, 2018, 2020 and 2022.
Now it has won the 2023 title and the regional award.
This year the Tom Cobley has gone a step further than ever before and supported CAMRA’s new cider definition by dividing its 25 ciders into “Real”, concentrate and fruit on its blackboard, clearly displaying cider maker, price, sweetness and percentage strength.
There is also a separate laminated sheet of tasting notes.
Lucy Cudlip, Manager (and the owner’s daughter), on being presented with the award said: “We are proud to be promoting ‘Real’ ciders and delighted to have won the accolade of Regional Cider Pub Of The Year for the South West.
“It is great to be recognised for the great selection of ciders that we stock from all over the UK and importantly the variety we offer from our local area.”
Pubs are not just judged on how many ciders they offer; in fact, they are judged by eight different categories:
• Quality and condition of real cider/perry
• Promotion and knowledge of real cider/perry
• Cleanliness and staff hygiene
• Community focus and atmosphere
• Service, welcome and offering
• Style, décor and, furnishing
• Sympathy with CAMRA's aims
• Overall impression and value.
The Tom Cobley Tavern excelled in all these criteria and Yvonne Nolan, Exeter and East Devon CAMRA Branch Cider Representative said: “Cider is a natural product with great variety and is increasing in popularity.
“Regularly offering over 20 ciders and perries The Tom Cobley Tavern is a fantastic example of promoting cider in pubs. It is a worthy winner of both the branch and Regional CPOTY, we wish them well in the next stage of the competition.”