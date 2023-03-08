A BOWLING club which has spent the past 100 years enjoying the game in beautiful Simmons Park is enlisting a top international bowler to help it celebrate its centenary.
Okehampton Simmons Bowls Club will welcome champion GB bowler Robert Paxton, who grew up in Okehampton, to a special event with members past and present on Sunday, April 16. He will declare the season open by throwing the silver jack to start the game.
Andy Smith, from the club, said: ‘As it is our centenary this season, we have got a lot of events planned. Most notably, we are welcoming England international bowler Robert Paxton, who is No. 5 in the world. He is coming down on that Sunday, April 16, and we have the town band as well as past and present members. A game will be played as well between the members. ’
All are welcome to come along on the day, with Robert scheduled to attend from 1.45pm. Andy explained that at the original opening ceremony 100 years ago, it was park benefactor Sydney Simmons’ wife who threw the silver jack.
‘ It is a tradition that has carried on ever since. Normally it is our president who bowls the silver jack.’
He added that they were keen to attract new members, with taster coaching sessions being offered on Saturday mornings, starting on Saturday, May 20, between 10.30am and 12 noon. ‘I only took up bowls in July 2021 and I love it,’ he said. ‘I can’t play cricket anymore and bowls is a really nice, sociable, friendly club. We have got a lovely ground in the middle of Simmons Park and we are trying to attract new members.’
‘People think of bowls as an older person’s game, but if you look at the average age of the Top 10 is under 40, so whether you are under that age or above, if you feel like taking it up and meeting sociable, friendly people, you are very welcome.’
The centenary year will see a packed schedule of games, from friendlies to competitive ones, these will include a match against county side Devon Bowls.’
See okehamptonbowls.co.uk