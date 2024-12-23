A 200,000-signature strong petition urging the Government to reverse their Family Farm Tax has been handed in to the Treasury by Conservative MPs, among them Central Devon MP Mel Stride.
The Conservatives say that more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws and that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has gone back on his promise to protect farmers.
Conservative MPs were joined by young farmer, Bella, who is one of the people set to be impacted by the Government’s policy in presenting the petition.
Mr Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor, said: “Three quarters of farms will be whacked by Labour’s Family Farm Tax and the result will be farms up and down the country being split up and sold off.
“This will risk Britain’s wider food security and have catastrophic consequences for farming families; Labour need to face up to the reality of their choices and think again.”