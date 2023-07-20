Alban Henderson from Lovell’s agents Walsingham Planning said a number of revisions had been made to the design following discussion with officers to better reflect local character, materials and the setting of the ancient monument. He said there had been significantly more landscaping and a community woodland formed part of the scheme and a pedestrian crossing would go some way to easing speeding issues. The developer was also contributing to the sports area and green areas which would be linked to the site.