House prices dropped by 0.6% – more than the average for the South West – in Torridge in June, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.6% over the last year.
The average Torridge house price in June was £309,628, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% decrease on May.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.5%, and Torridge was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Torridge rose by £11,000 – putting the area ninth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Tewkesbury, where property prices increased on average by 9.3%, to £369,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Cotswold lost 2% of their value, giving an average price of £467,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Torridge spent an average of £247,000 on their property – £8,300 more than a year ago, and £66,100 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £343,900 on average in June – 39.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Torridge in June – they dropped 0.9% in price, to £449,192 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.7%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Torridge compare?
Buyers paid 3.6% less than the average price in the South West (£321,000) in June for a property in Torridge. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £467,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in Torridge. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£219,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Torridge: £309,628
- The South West:£321,152
- UK: £287,546
Annual growth to June
- Torridge: +3.6%
- The South West: +0.5%
- UK: +1.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Tewkesbury: +9.3%
- Cotswold: -2%