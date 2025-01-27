Torridge's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton Down to Sourton Cross lane closures for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.