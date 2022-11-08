Torridge takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Torridge takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Tuesday 8th November 2022 9:47 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Toon Station Refreshments, a takeaway at Bideford Railway Museum, Bideford Railway Heritage Centre, Station Hill, Bideford was given the maximum score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 52 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.