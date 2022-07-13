Torrington Mobile Library set alight by vandals

Libraries Unlimited announced its shock and distress following a vandalism attack on the Torrington Mobile Library, which serves the Hatherleigh area.

The incident, in which the library van was set alight, is set to take a toll on all Libraries Unlimited services as the charity faces the financial implications of the extra staff time and resources needed to staff attempt to clear up the damage.

A spokesperson from Okehampton Library, said: ‘Being a charity, it’s going to hit the charity as a whole. It’s going to affect our entire library service.’

There are now concerns over how the incident will affect those users living in very rural areas and those unable to access another library.

Libraries Unlimited chief executive, Alex Kittow, said: ‘We are devastated by the news that our much-loved Torrington Mobile Library has been destroyed by fire over the weekend. Understandably this incident has hit the local team particularly hard. They are working to oversee the clean up process as well as informing customers that the mobile library service will be off the road whilst we sort temporary solutions.

‘We are liaising with the police to establish the cause of this fire, to coordinate the removal of the vehicle and ensure a thorough clean-up operation is undertaken. We will continue to update customers and the team are working on ways to get a temporary service set up as quickly as we can.’

Library staff will now contact customers to let them know about the incident and start working with partners and other stakeholders to try and get a mobile service back on the road as soon as possible.