The Tors Inn in Okehampton has won the Best Takeaway category in the Food Drink Devon Awards recently with judges commending its friendly service.
West Devon food and drink businesses proved to be particularly successful at the awards this year with Mike Palmer from the Two Bridges Hotel near Princetown winning Chef of the Year and The Dartmoor Inn at Lydford earning the title of Best Pub.
Judges described Mr Palmer as “a truly exceptional talent” and praised the Dartmoor Inn for its “beautiful presentation and exceptional service.”
Commenting on the awards, chair of Food Drink Devon, Greg Parsons, said: “Devon has a fantastic food and drink scene, one of the best to be found anywhere in this country.
“Once again, we have enjoyed a record number of entries for the Food Drink Devon Awards and it will be no surprise that we have awarded a record number of Gold and Platinum winners.
“Our aim with the awards is not to measure one against the other, but to identify products and destinations that we are proud to present as Devon’s finest.”
The Food Drink Devon Awards are prestigious annual awards made to hospitality venues and food producers, championing the efforts of so many to put the county on the map for good food.
The awards are organised by Food Drink Devon, a community interest company that represents food and drink producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related support businesses across the county.