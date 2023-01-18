As a result, the subjects discussed, analysed and prioritised in both the home of my parents and of my wife and myself, have been those probably (historically) more associated with the male of the species, such as sport (especially football), politics, current affairs and such like. Much of the talk will have been both negative and judgemental in nature, all too often lacking the compassion, perception and generosity of spirit which would more likely exist in an abode where women were in the majority – although Ann would always make her views known and often debate us males into a corner! Indeed, she has over the years done much to curb bias in myself and install, successfully, tolerance, broad-mindedness and respect for others in our sons.