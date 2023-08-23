Okehampton Town Council has agreed to follow OkeRail’s lead and submit a response to the ongoing consultation into the closure of train station ticket offices.
Councillor Michael Ireland, who put forward the suggestion to the council, said: “What I would like to ask if you are in agreement with the points we adopt this as a council and put our own proposal in.”
Councillors have agreed to use OkeRail’s submission as the basis of the council’s own response. Orginally, the consultation was set to close on July 25, but rail firms have extended the consultation period.