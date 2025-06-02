Hundreds of people enjoyed Tavistock Steam Fair on Sunday (June 1) organised by the the town’s Robey Trust which renovates vintage steam engines.
The event, in the Bedford and Wharf car parks, was filled with families enjoying a fun day out, with a multitude of attractions along with passionate steam engine fans.
Visitors were met with an assault on the senses which included steam drifting over the crowds, piercing steam-driven whistles, hissing of steam escaping valves, the smell of coal burning in the engine furnaces and the chuntering and clanking sound of well-oiled machinery and giant wheels grinding on the tarmac.
Other attractions were a dog show, circus acts displays, a mechanical Punch and Judy show, a Steam Punk style morris dance troupe, a folk group, hard-worked vintage tractors and highly polished classic cars.
Visitors declared the annual fair the best ever as it had the biggest rally of nine engines on show (seven working and two static), with families, especially, enjoying very slow rides in trailers around the town towed by steam engines.
Jack Ayland, Robey Trust secretary, said: “This has got to be the biggest and best of our steam fairs. People have been very enthusiastic and the early feedback is very positive. It’s very good that so many families and young people are here. We teach apprentices of all ages engineering and maintenance on our renovation projects, so perhaps we’ll have more recruits who have been excited and inspired.”
He thanked Tavistock Town Council for supporting the event which costs about £600 in burned coal and is held to cover their day-to-day running costs.
Brothers Luke, 12, and Leon, 15, Spry are Robey Trust apprentices. Luke is the youngest Robey apprentice. He said: “I love working on the steam engines to help make them work again and keep them going and even drive them.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.