All Saint’s Church in Okehampton has been running Lego Church for over a year, celebrating its first birthday in September.
Lego Church invites people of all ages to come and experience a very different and accessible expression of church, and most of the attendees are not regular churchgoers.
One of the organisers, Michelle Farrelly and her husband Angus decided it was only natural to have their two-month-old son Oliver baptised at Lego Church, as he had been attending since before he was born with his older brother Thomas.
Michelle said: ‘We wanted our Lego Church families to share this part of the Christian faith and for many it was the first opportunity to witness and experience a baptism.
‘Lego brings people together and encourages people of all ages to learn and pray together.’ She said there were 10 families who regularly attended.
Michelle has been a member of All Saints Okehampton for five years having previously been a member of a C of E Church in London.
Rev Prebendary Stephen Cook, team rector of the Northmoor Mission Community said: ‘The timing and accessibility of Lego Church has proved a winning combination.
‘Most of our regular Lego Church people are not churchgoers, and we are engaging with a broad range of parents, carers and children.
‘Everybody loves Lego!’
During each session the group explores a Bible story which they use as inspiration in building their Lego creations. There is also time for discussion and prayer.
All Saints’ is one of only three or four other churches in the UK offering this initiative.
They also take Lego Church ‘on the road’ to local events.
Lego Church takes place on the last Saturday of every month from 4-5.30 pm in the All Saints’ Church Hall and is free to attend.
Michelle added: ‘I would say to other churches who are wondering if they should start a Lego Church — absolutely just go for it!’