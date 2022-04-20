Town is chosen as pilot for funding

Okehampton will be part of a bid by Dartmoor National Park Authority to gain funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to address social needs in the area.

The park is proposing to nominate Okehampton as a pilot gateway town to increase tourism and encourage appreciation of the surrounding environment.

Okehampton Town Councillor Jan Goffey said: ‘It’s an excellent idea. The South West is very poorly funded compared to other areas of the country.

‘Anything that puts Okehampton on the map is a good thing. The town needs to recognise that we are becoming more of a tourist destination than ever before. In my role as trustee of the museum [of Dartmoor Life] we have had people coming up from London for the day.’

The bid is currently in the first stage of development following an expression of interest by the National Lottery fund.