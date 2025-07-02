Tavistock traders are promoting the town’s Pride Festival this weekend with a colourful array of shop windows.
Tavistock Pride is being staged this Saturday (July 5) in Tavistock Meadows from 12 noon to 6pm. The event is designed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity and is open to everyone to enjoy a variety of fun.
Many traders are displaying the international Pride flag and some have gone to the effort of themed window displays.
Dotty King, of Dot’s Wholefoods in the outer pannier market, has displayed a giant Pride flag across her shop window and has created two handmade colourful Pride-themed wreaths for her shop door.
Oxfam’s two shops and Coffee and Cream are also decorated for Pride, while Inside Out is proud to display its Pride flag.
Saturday will start with a lively procession around the town of community groups and individuals dressed to impress, accompanied by music.
This vibrant festival promises a day filled with colour, music and joy, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.
Julu Irvine, one of the organisers, said: “Tavi Pride will be a fantastic day filled with a variety of events, and live entertainment. It begins with a march through the town, to show solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community in Tavistock and beyond, as a symbol of strength and visibility.
“Then there’s undercover live music all day, drag acts, street entertainment and lots of local stalls and food vendors.”
The procession finishes in the Meadows where visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including live music, poetry readings, circus workshops and more.
Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to help steward the procession and provide access to the events as well as help with setting up and packing up the attractions Please email: [email protected] to sign up for a shift.
