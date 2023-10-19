NATIONAL Highways is advising drivers to plan in advance and allow a little extra time for their journeys ahead of emergency repairs being carried out at M5 junction 27 (Tiverton) tonight, Thursday, October 19.
A defective bridge joint on the northern side of the roundabout has been identified, which will require temporary repair work to prevent further deterioration under an overnight closure from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow, Friday, October 20.
The closure will affect people’s journeys, with no access available to the A38 from the northbound junction 27 exit slip road. Traffic instead will be required to exit at junction 26, head southbound and access the A38 from the M5 southbound exit slip road.
For A361 traffic wishing to join the A38 or travel southbound on the M5, the diversion will also be via junction 26.
Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information on local radio, the @HighwaysSWEST Twitter feed, by phoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com .