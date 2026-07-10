TRIBUTES have been paid locally to forthright politician, true character and Dartmoor resident Ann Widdecombe as shocking news emerged that police had launched a murder investigation into her death.
Miss Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home, Widdecombe’s Rest, in Haytor Vale, last Thursday morning, July 9.
Her agent announced the sad news on Friday morning last week and tributes poured in, only for Devon and Cornwall Police to announce later that day that they were treating her death as murder.
She had suffered serious injuries in an attack at her home on Wednesday at about 12.30pm.
Things rapidly escalated after the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder on Saturday night. On Monday the investigation was taken over by counter terrorism policing after the emergence of ‘new information and evidence’ which has not been disclosed.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing said Miss Widdecombe was “targeted” and police were working hard to establish a motive with the murder enquiry. A warrant has granted the police leave to hold the suspect for up to seven days under anti-terrorism legislation.
Meanwhile, tributes were paid to the former minister closer to home.
Mel Stride, the MP for Central Devon, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news that the police are treating the death of Ann Widdecombe as suspected murder.
“Ann was a remarkable lady as well as a much-loved and respected constituent who made Devon and Dartmoor her home for many years. This is deeply distressing news for her family and friends, and it also comes as a dreadful shock to the local community.
He added: “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ann’s family, friends and all those who knew her.”
Leader of the Conservative group on West Devon Borough Council, Cllr Neil Jory said members of the Torridge and Tavistock Conservative Association were also shocked and saddened at the death of the long-time former Tory MP.
“A former Conservative minister and, more recently, a resident of Dartmoor, she was one of the most recognisable and principled figures in British politics,” he said. “She served her country with conviction and determination. And our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”
The former Tory minister turned Reform UK supporter has been known since her retirement from Parliament for things other than politics, penning novels and appearing in sequins on TV’s Strictly Come Dancing.
As a Dartmoor resident, she was a regular supporter of local charity events and fundraisers, giving talks to many local groups.
Among them were Okehampton u3a, back in October 2023: “Ann gave a light-hearted account of her very varied career to some 80 or so members of Okehampton u3a and their guests, starting with her time in politics at Westminster and continuing to take in her appearances in Strictly Come Dancing,” said a spokesperson. “ Whether you agreed with her politics or not, this was an exceptionally well-received talk from a truly exceptional woman.”
Devon county councillor Debo Sellis (Tavistock & Gulworthy, Con) also recalls meeting this formidable character: “I first met her when she was promoting her books in Tavistock Town Hall. She was a real tour-de-force.
“The second time was when she was supporting Reform in Bedford Square and she popped over to the Conservative stand and had a chat.
“She was inspirational, and although I didn’t agree with some of her views, her direct, determined and no-nonsense delivery of the English language was something to behold. May she rest in peace.”
Yelverton’s Ric Cheadle, on behalf of the village’s NSPCC Committee, recalled the former MP’s visit to their fundraiser in March this year.
“She waived any fee, packed the village hall, was warm, entertaining and funny and asked only if she might sell some of her books during tea. On leaving, she donated a percentage of the book sales to the charity. We raised £1,465, thanks to this lovely lady who gave so generously of her time.”
Devon County Council Reform leader Cllr Michael Fife-Cook, who represents Yelverton Rural, got to know the veteran politician, as she campaigned for their shared political party.
“To learn that someone who devoted so much of her life to public service should meet such a brutal end is almost impossible to comprehend.,” he said. “Whatever the circumstances may ultimately prove to be, no civilised society should become so accustomed to violence that such a death is met with anything other than sadness and reflection.
“The Ann I knew was kind, thoughtful and fiercely intelligent. She was never afraid to speak her mind or stand by her principles, however unfashionable they might have been. She possessed that increasingly rare quality of saying exactly what she believed, not because it was popular, but because she believed it to be right. She recognised injustice wherever she found it and was never intimidated by those who sought to silence or ridicule her.
“For all her forthrightness, there was warmth beneath the steel. She could offer encouragement as readily as she could deliver a sharp rebuke, and those fortunate enough to know her understood that both came from the same place: honesty and conviction.”
The former MP also made an impression on the members of Wheal Betsy Ladies in Mary Tavy, when she gave them a talk back in 2024.
“She knew we wanted to hear about Strictly. After retiring from politics she thought ‘Well , if John Sergeant can do it, so can I’. Her partner, Anton, said she would be OK if she didn't keep her feet on the ground, saying ‘Trust me, I’m a professional’, and suggested that if they got to the final they should fly in from opposite sides.
“Fortunately they did not but she thoroughly enjoyed her time of frivolity. As to the dresses, she insisted on wearing coloured leggings underneath for decorum’s sake.”
Asked by the Wheal Betsy Ladies what her greatest achievement was, she told them Brexit, “although privately she was most pleased with getting a constituent out of a foreign jail”.
The report continued: “Living in Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells, Singapore, time in the Brownies? She remembered them all. She would have liked to live in Scotland but dislikes midges and so, chose Dartmoor. We gave her a most well-deserved round of applause for a most entertaining talk.”
Widdecombe was Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald in Kent from 1997 until 2010 and served a a minister in Sir John Major's government between 1994 to 1997.
A vehement Brexit campaigner, she was elected Brexit Party MEP for South West England in the European Parliament from 2019-2020.
Post-Brexit Widdecombe joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK, and was still campaigning for them on the day she died, appearing via video link on a TalkTV broadcast defending the Reform leader.
In a statement, her agents said her life and career were "driven by her strong Christian values and commitment to public service".
They added that Widdecombe loved the "cut and thrust of political debate" and despite leaving Parliament 16 years ago, was "still actively campaigning for Reform UK".
"For many, of course, she will be best – or worst? – remembered for her unforgettable appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, defying the judges week after week as the public delighted in her unsuccessful attempts to follow the choreography of the long-suffering Anton Du Beke," the statement went on to say.
Writing on social media, Anton Du Beke paid his own tribute, saying he was "devastated" by the news and described Widdecombe as "a real friend".
“She was fun, she was upbeat, she was positive, she was supportive, she was game. She wanted to enter into the spirit of the whole thing and we had an incredible time together.
He added: “We will all remember her fondly and miss her."
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