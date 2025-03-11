A beloved man who slept at Okehampton Station has passed away.
David was known for his love of the outdoors and died on Wednesday, March 5.
Leanne Knight from the Bulleid Buffet said: “It is such sad news David was a strong part of the station family and he will be deeply missed. He was always so kind and helpful to us all at the Bulleid Buffet and the place feels empty without him.”
In remembrance of David, known only by his first name, one Facebook user wrote online: “We sat and watched the snow fall together a couple weeks ago and had a lovely chat. RIP.”