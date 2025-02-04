Okehampton Town Council has set its budget and precept for the coming year.
The precept is the amount that town and parish councils can raise through their residents’ council tax. In this area it is collected by West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) on behalf of town and parish councils.
Okehampton Town Council will receive £457,313 for the financial year which is an increase of £12,317 from 2024/2025.
The precept for a Band D property will increase by 7p per week (an increase of two per cent) to meet the projected expenditure for the year.
Okehampton Town Council will receive additional funds from second homes within the town boundary.
The precept for 2025/2026 will partly be used to fund essential work to the riverbanks through Simmons Park.