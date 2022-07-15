University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 138 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 138 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was up from 119 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.