A Tahini spread made by a Cornwall-based firm has been withdrawn from the market over fears it may contain pieces of metal.
The firm, Carley’s, is recalling 250g and 425g jars of its Organic Light Raw Tahini as it may have the “possible presence of metal”, which makes the product unsafe to eat, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.
Point of sale notices are being displayed in all retail stores that are selling the suspected product.
The affected batches have a TR4130 batch code and a ‘December 16 2025’ best before date.
Consumers who bought a contaminated batch are advised to return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt.