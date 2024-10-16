• UPDATE: GWR has confirmed this afternoon, Wednesday, October 16, that the flooding over the lines has subsided and the line between Crediton and Okehampton has now reopened.
GWR announced at 10.15am today, Wednesday, October 16, that due to heavy flooding, the railway line between Crediton and Okehampton is blocked.
It says that train services between Exeter Central and Okehampton via Exeter St David’s may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
It adds that disruption is expected until 12 noon.
Water is reported to be above the rails in one location.
The Tarka Line to North Devon is currently still operating.
Further updates as we have them.