A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary at a now closed-down Tavistock pub.
This follows an incident in which a man was confronted after concerns there was an intruder inside the Stannary Arms on King Street last Thursday evening (March 26).
Police were called after the people working in an office within the building confronted the man. Officers are asking the public for any information to help with their enquiries.
A police statement said: “On Thursday evening (March 26) a male not local to the Tavistock area, was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the Stannary Arms.
“He has been released on bail whilst officers continue enquiries into the matter.”
If any resident has information regarding this incident please could they contact the police, quoting reference 50260076237
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