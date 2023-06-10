Okehampton residents from a wide range of local organisations braved the drizzle this morning to witness the opening of the new litter picking station.
Thanks to work by Plastic Free Okehampton, the 2 Minute Foundation, an environment charity which encourages people to clean up the environment, has provided the town with a litter picking station that is now situated outside the Pavilion in Simmons Park.
Representatives from OCRA, Men in Sheds and Okehampton United Charities along with other local interest groups celebrated as young litter-picker, Orson, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening.
The litter station is available for anyone to use with litter pickers and bin bags provided.
Read the full report in next week's Times.