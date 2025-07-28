The Meavy Garden Society Summer Show promises to be a kaleidoscope of colour and a fiesta of fragrance this year after good spring and summer for the blooms and fruit and veg.
The event is on Saturday, August 9, in Meavy Parish Hall, from 1pm to 4pm. Non-members are welcome to enter exhibits. Green-fingered children are also encouraged to enter.
Attractions include plant sales, refreshments and a raffle. Visitors can vote on their favourite in each class in time for prize-giving.
Exhibits need to be brought to the hall and displayed any time between 10am to 12 noon in time for visitors. Exhibition vases are provided in the hall except for flowers, vegetables, salads and children’s classes.
Any queries to Annie Inman on 01822 852672
