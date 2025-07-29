All are invited to hear about Dartmoor legends and myths, Dartmoor Prison punishment and the history of local policing at a special event in Tavistock on Saturday, August 2.
Everyone is invited to attend the Devon Family History Society (DFHS) event at Tavistock Town Hall from 9.30am to 4.30pm to hear speakers, buy books and browse exhibits.
The speakers are Paul Finnegan (’Dartmoor Prison’), Simon Dell (’Murders and a suicide’), Robert Hesketh (’Dartmoor myths and legends’) and Andrea Leggett (’The history of South West policing’).
The event is being organised by DFHS with the Devonshire Association (Tavistock and West Devon branch) and the Museum of Policing in Devon & Cornwall.
Further details at this website: https://www.devonfhs.org.uk/product/face-to-face-meeting-august-2025
