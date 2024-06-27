The anniversary of the start of the Prayer Book Rebellion in Sampford Courtenay was marked recently when the village staged a Tudor Weekend, writes David Botting-Page.
The event took place over the weekend of June 7 and 8. On the Friday, in partnership with the Devonshire Association, Professor Mark Stoyle and Dr Susan Andrew talked in detail about the background of the rebellion and the stories behind the medieval roof bosses in Sampford Courtenay Church and beyond. Following the village hall talks there were visits to the church and church rooms before refreshments were served in the village square, where local Rebellion Ale and Cider was provided.
On Saturday there were floral displays in the church, morris dancing, Tudor sports and games for young and not so young, a traditional Mummers Play, re-enactment group activities and demonstrations, tours of the 'rebel headquarters' in the Church Rooms and a Tudor Fayre where local food and refreshments were laid on.
The 'Tudor Weekend' was part of activities and events taking place over the past few months to mark the 475th anniversary of the rebellion which started in Sampford Courtenay in June 1549 and came to a dramatic conclusion in a final battle in Sampford Courtenay in August that year.
The rebellion was sparked into touch at the parish church one Sunday when the popular Latin Mass of the old Catholic church was replaced by the Protestant Book of Common Prayer The Sampford Courtenay rebel force grew as word of the revolt spread and continued with laying siege on Exeter for six weeks after being joined by large numbers of people from communities in Cornwall.
Many individuals and groups contributed to the success of the 475th anniversary events. Special thanks go to members of the steering group and extra special thanks are due to Marion Pratt and Michele Wilson whose support, expertise and energy has enabled the events to take place. They are true community champions.
The final events being planned are over the weekend of August 17 and 18 when the reenactment group 'Commotion Times' will be raising a 'Rebel Camp' in the village and there will be a memorial service in the church. Other activities are also planned so visit the Sampford Courtenay website for further details.
Sampford Courtenay will always be associated with the beginning and end of the Prayer Book Rebellion. It started with a local uprising which had a major impact on the government of the day and had a devastating end at the final battle and for a long time afterwards.
Many residents feel that we have a responsibility of remembering what took place in Sampford Courtenay and ensuring that the story is told and that it can be passed on to future generations.