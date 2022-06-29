Vintage tractor stolen from Jacobstowe farm
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 29th June 2022 10:20 am
Share
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A blue vintage Ford 5000 tractor was stolen from a Jacobstowe farm between June 20 and 26.
The tractor’s vehicle registration number is OTT 249G and it is is fitted with a front end loader.
Anyone with information should contact the police by 101 or [email protected] quoting crime reference number CR/056833/22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |