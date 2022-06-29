Vintage tractor stolen from Jacobstowe farm

Wednesday 29th June 2022
Stolen tractor
(Devon and Cornwall Police )

A blue vintage Ford 5000 tractor was stolen from a Jacobstowe farm between June 20 and 26.

The tractor’s vehicle registration number is OTT 249G and it is is fitted with a front end loader.

Anyone with information should contact the police by 101 or [email protected] quoting crime reference number CR/056833/22.

