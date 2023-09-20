Jacob reported: “The first volunteer session went really well with no issues, we met the six volunteers that could make the session on the day by the front gate of the park at 11am. I introduced myself and gave the group the chance to introduce themselves to each other. I then explained the tasks planned for the session which included weeding the front flowerbeds along the main path. I explained to the group the weeds that needed removing, stinging nettles, dandelions and docks. Overall this has had a massive impact on my learning, improving my knowledge of supervising a group. It also tested me on my own knowledge of weeds and plants we have in the park. I look forward to the next session on October 3rd 11-12.30.”