A team of volunteer mountain rescuers from Tavistock went to the aid of a hiker who fell near Horrabridge last night.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock was called out yesterday evening, Tuesday, July 7, to help South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) to rescue the walker who had fallen on moorland above the village and injured their ankle.
The rescue team helped the paramedics load the casualty onto its specialist all-terrain stretcher and transported them downhill to a waiting ambulance.
A DSRT spokesman said: “The team was called at 6.10pm to assist the South Western Ambulance Service with a casualty from fields above Horrabridge.
“A walker had taken a tumble on a rough track and was unable to walk due to an injured ankle.
“Our members were deployed with our wheeled stretcher to the casualty site where SWAST personnel were already in attendance.
“The casualty was packaged in a vacuum mattress and then stretchered down to the village to be transferred to the waiting ambulance.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.