Volunteer mountain rescuers from Tavistock helped a hiker who collapsed on Dartmoor near Whitchurch Common.
Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock was called out on Friday, May 8, while members were already training for duty keeping the mass hikers safe over the Ten Tors challenge weekend.
A team spokesman said: “We were called at 3.25pm by South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) to attend a walker who had collapsed on Barn Hill.
“Team members reached the casualty within just 20 minutes of being called and assessed him.
“He was then stretchered to Pork Hill car park, where he was transferred to the care of SWAST hazardous area response team personnel.”
The team then deployed to Willsworthy Camp near Mary Tavy to continue preparing for provision of safety cover for the successful Ten Tors event.
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