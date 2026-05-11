Volunteers in Princetown have been busy clearing the village churchyard of an invasive species.
Members of both the Dartmoor Preservation Association and St Michael’s and All Angels Churchyard Maintenance Group in Princetown joined forces to pull up the alien species Himalayan balsam which is growing out of control.
Churchyard group volunteer Brenda Cotterill said: “The brambles which were sending out multiple suckers were also given a severe haircut.
“We can see a huge difference and are feeling very satisfied with look of this interesting churchyard.”
Princetown Churchyard Maintenance Group and Dartmoor Preservation Association volunteers hard at work in the church grounds (Brenda Cotterill)
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