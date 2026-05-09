Okehampton Camp buzzed with activity this morning as thousands of teens readied themselves to begin their epic adventure across Dartmoor for the Ten Tors Challenge.
A total of 2,400 young people aged between 14 and 19 set off from Okehampton Camp at 7am, accompanied by a display from the Red Devils, the Army’s parachute display team, and cheered on by parents, friends and teachers.
A further 400 young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) set out on their own adventure at 7:30am, tackling the Jubilee Challenge or the Dartmoor Granite Challenge.
Ten Tors teams will now complete a 35-, 45-, or 55-mile trek over Dartmoor. During this time, they will be completely self-sufficient, passing through checkpoints on ten of the moor’s tors along the way.
Jubilee Challenge participants will complete a day trek of up to 15 miles, while Dartmoor Granite Challenge participants will hike at least 11 miles, including an overnight camp.
Ten Tors teams are expected to cross the finish line from 8am tomorrow.
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