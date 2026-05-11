Damien Bowyer, 17, of Tavistock, finished his third and final Ten Tors as part of the Jubilee Challenge. His mum Helen said: “To end up with a gold medal was the proudest moment. He said he loved being with everyone on the moors and his teachers and friends of Bidewell Brook School in Plymouth. We both thank the Army and Jubilee Challenge for making Damien’s dream come true.”