Volunteers to help park keeper
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 29th June 2022 11:00 am
Simmons Park
Okehampton Town Councillors have debated whether or not to organise a voluntary group to help the park keeper maintain Simmons Park.
It was suggested that interested volunteers carry out necessary tasks such as litter-picking to ease the workload of Simmons Park’s park keeper James McGahey.
Councillor Debra Travers, who supported the idea, said: ‘I think it would be a really good idea, not just because it would get jobs done but, if these people, were wearing high-vis vests it could deter anti-social behaviour and act as a deterrent.’
As yet no firm action has been taken to set up the proposed group.
