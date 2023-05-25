Okehampton Station has reached the semi-final of the World Cup of Stations competition and will now battle against three other stations for a place in the final.
Residents can now vote to win Okehampton Station a place in the competition final. The station will fight Denmark Hill (winner of the London group of stations), Lowestoft (winner of the East of England group) and Bognor Regis (winner of the South East group) to enter the final.
Kevin Ball from OkeRail, the forum instrumental in the campaign to re-open the station, said that Okehampton can already claim to be the best station in the South West having gained 52 percent of the votes in the regional round. This was, he said, 'streets ahead' of the other competitors: Liskeard, Yatton and Penmere which gained 27, 13 and eight percent of the total votes respectively.
Okehampton and its competitors are just one group of stations out of three groups with Group 2 consisting of the winner of the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East and Yorkshire and Humberside regional rounds. Group 3 is made up of the winners of the North West, Scotland, Wales and Tim Dunn's bonus group rounds.
Voting will remain open until midnight tonight and the winner of each group announced. The three finalists will then battle for the best-loved station title tomorrow and the overall winner announced on Saturday (May 27).