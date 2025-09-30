Eligible people in West Devon are urged to get their flu and covid-19 vaccinations to help protect themselves and their families this winter.
It is important people at risk of hospitalisation receive their winter vaccines, such as the oldest and youngest, pregnant women, immunocompromised people, those with long-term health conditions and residents in care homes and others.
Vaccination appointments can be made through the NHS National Booking System, by speaking with GPs, or at some pharmacies for those aged over 18. Some pharmacies offer walk-in flu appointments. For the first time ever parents can get their children (aged two to three years) vaccinated against flu at many pharmacies in West Devon.
The NHS has been sending out invitations to remind eligible at-risk people to come forward as soon as they can, but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book. The national booking system https://digital.nhs.uk/services/vaccinations-national-booking-service (https://tinyurl.com/mr4cfxdc) is open to book winter vaccinations. Appointments will remain open for Covid-19 appointments until January 31, 2026, and for flu until March 31, 2026. Booking can also be done through the NHS App or by calling 119.
Respiratory infections like flu spread easily in winter because people spend more time indoors with others. Last year in England, flu caused 8,000 deaths, while vaccination prevented up to 120,200 hospitalisations.
Dr Vinay Takwale, NHS England’s South West medical director, said: “Flu is a highly infectious disease which can cause symptoms much worse than a heavy cold. Getting flu or Covid-19 can be very dangerous for those most at risk. Vaccines provide the best protection against these infections which is why we are urging everyone who is eligible to vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The flu vaccination will be offered on the NHS for the following people: Pregnant women, all children aged 2 or 3 years on August 31, 2025, primary school aged children (from reception to Year 6), secondary school aged children (Year 7 to Year 11), all children in clinical risk groups aged from six months up to 18 years, those aged 65 years and over, and also those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book, Influenza chapter 19).
Additionally other eligible people are those in long-stay residential care homes, carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person and close contacts of immunocompromised individuals .
Frontline health and care workers are also invited to have their jabs, including those in a social care setting without an employer occupational health scheme.
The Covid-19 vaccine will also be offered on the NHS to people who are at highest risk of getting seriously ill from covid, including adults aged 75 years plus, older adults in care homes and immunosuppressed individuals who are aged six months and over.
People aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed and adults over the age of 75 may be eligible for both their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations at the same time.
