They set out from Coldridge, originally a Norman settlement, which was known as Coleridge until the early 20th century. According to Devon historian Risdon the village was named for the poor quality soil but it appeared in the Doomsday Book as Colridge which is thought to mean ‘the ridge where charcoal is made’. Crossing through fields they soon joined The Tarka Trail at Westacott Wood and continued walking beside the River Taw which rises high on the slopes of Dartmoor and flows down to the estuary at Barnstaple.