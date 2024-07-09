The village of Winkleigh is preparing to stage their fair, the oldest one in the country, next week.
The organisers are promising the most action-packed one for a long time.
Fair week opens on Sunday, July 14 with the crowning of the Fair King and Queen and attendants, led into the square by the Winkleigh Morris Dancers and the Crediton Town Brass Band.
There will then be a service led by Rev Helen Blane with hymns to sing.
Monday, July 15, will features the dog show, starting at 6pm and onTuesday it is Bingo Night at the village hall, with cash prizes and honour to be won.
Wednesday, July 17 sees the Vintage Vehicle Show with live music from The Hummingbirds trio, the village barbecue and, new this year, an auto-jumble offering bargains! Vintage vehicle owners should call 07775 568728/ [email protected] to book to show their pride and joy.
Thursday, July 18, sees the new Community Fair in Winkleigh Community Centre from 3.30pm, offering a chance to discover what Winkleigh’s clubs and associations have to offer.
Friday, July 19 sees the village quiz in the village hall with a fully licensed bar and laughs guaranteed!
Fair Day is Saturday, July 20 with the fun starting from 2pm and the final band playing until around 11pm. Idly Wild, Hatherleigh School Band and the Missin’ Links will all be lighting up the stage with some classic tunes. The Drum Bus is bound to be popular with kids and adults, so come along and make some noise!
There will also be a bouncy castle, a bucking rodeo, a bungee run, a basketball duel, tin-can alley, a lollipop hoop, face painting and lots more games for kids!
There’s also the traditional village tug of war contest – winner a foregone conclusion! – and a big raffle draw with some tasty cash prizes on offer.
The organisers are urging people from far and wide to join the locals for what promises to be a fun week.
“Come and enjoy some time in Winkleigh, which really is a gem of a place to be,” said a spokesperson.