Dartmoor National Park have announced that a high fire risk has been placed on Dartmoor due to the warm and dry weather conditions.
The warning comes after the Met Office issued an amber heat health warning from Thursday, June 19 to Monday, June 23 in the South West.
Dartmoor National Park have advised to protect the moors by:
Leaving barbecues at home and not lighting campfires.
Safely disposing of cigarettes, vapes, matches or lighters.
Keeping glass bottles away, as sunlight through glass can spark fires.
Taking all your litter home with you.
In May 2025 an accidental wildfire in the Cut Hill area of Dartmoor north of Two Bridges ignited 12,500 acres of moorland, causing devastation for wildlife.
If you spot a wildfire, contact the fire service immediately on 999 with the exact location.
