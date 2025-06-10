A bomb scare that disrupted trains between Plymouth and Gunnislake has turned out to be a false alarm.
National Rail announced at 11.55am today that a wartime bomb was found between St Budeaux Victoria Road, Plymouth, and Bere Ferrers.
Police have now confirmed it was a fragmented piece of pipe.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 10.35am on Tuesday 10 June following a report of a suspected exploded device located in the Ernesettle Lane area of Plymouth.
“A cordon was put in place.
“The Royal Navy bomb disposal squad attended and found the item not to be a viable device.
“It is believed to possibly be a fragmented piece of pipe.
“The cordon has been removed.”
