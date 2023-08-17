The bustling Chagrod Show was back, and the crowds turned out to enjoy it.
There were beaming smiles all round from stewards, local stalls, competition entrants, children, parents, and holiday-makers.
The show was a hive of energy with multiple things to do. Visitors could watch continuous entertainment, eat a wide range of locally-sourced food and meet some exotic animals, and some less exotic but equally as impressive sheep and cows that were awaiting judging.
One excited young farmer was entering his sheep in his first ever show, dazzling show-goers with his sophisticated knowledge of sheep breeds, including what they are bred for and why.
He is following in his mum Louise’s footsteps, who said “the children were really excited to bring their own breeds ”.
One of Louise’s sheep won an award for being the oldest in the show at 23.
Watch all the highlights below: