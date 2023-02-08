PARENTS and families of children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) protested today, Wednesday, over their concerns the county is letting them down.
‘Our Kids Matter…’ was the rallying call of up to 100 people in the protest at County Hall.
They have formed the campaign group Devon SEND Parents and Carers for Change after Devon County Council was rated inadequate in this area in 2018 and 2022.
A spokesperson from DSPCC says: ‘A collective of nearly 400 parents and carers have just set up a campaign to lobby Devon County Council to better meet the SEND needs of our children.’
