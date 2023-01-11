THE threat of persistent rain and strong winds has led to the Met Office updating its Yellow Warning for tonight, Wednesday.
‘Persistent heavy rain will affect parts of Wales and Southwest England through Wednesday night and Thursday,’ said a spokesperson for the Met Office.
The warning begins at 9pm tonight and covers all of Devon through to 5pm tomorrow. The warning has been updated due to the expected increase in impact level, and to adjust the highest rainfall totals.
‘The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across south Wales and higher parts of Southwest England, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground.
‘Rainfall accumulations through the period are widely expected to be 15-30 mm, but peak totals of 70-90 mm could build up over higher ground.
‘In addition, very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45mph inland and 60mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.’